‘Vaccines: What’s New, What’s Next’ Town Hall with Dr. Jen Ashton and Dr. Anthony Fauci

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Anthony Fauci will join ABC’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton for a one-on-one interview as part of “Vaccines: What’s New, What’s Next,” a virtual town hall that will answer questions on COVID-19 variants, vaccines, booster shots, mandates and more. 

Following their one-on-one, Ashton will be joined by a panel of experts to continue the conversation and answer questions about COVID-19.

The town hall will help viewers separate fact from fiction, and offer guidance on issues like talking to vaccine-hesitant family and friends.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog