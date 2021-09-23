‘Vaccines: What’s New, What’s Next’ Town Hall with Dr. Jen Ashton and Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci will join ABC’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton for a one-on-one interview as part of “Vaccines: What’s New, What’s Next,” a virtual town hall that will answer questions on COVID-19 variants, vaccines, booster shots, mandates and more.

Following their one-on-one, Ashton will be joined by a panel of experts to continue the conversation and answer questions about COVID-19.



The town hall will help viewers separate fact from fiction, and offer guidance on issues like talking to vaccine-hesitant family and friends.