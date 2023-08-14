(WJW) – Vanna White, the beloved co-host of “Wheel of Fortune,” will be absent from five upcoming episodes of the famous game show.

White reportedly got sick while filming “Teacher’s Week,” FOX News reported.

The episodes could not be rescheduled due to the school year starting, so Bridgette Donald-Blue, the 2023 California Teacher of the Year, stepped in as White’s replacement while she recovered.

This is the first time in 30 years White has missed an episode of “Wheel of Fortune.” Throughout her 41 years on the show, she has been absent only three times since starting in 1982.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JOHNNY CARSON — Aired 09/04/1986 — Pictured: (l-r) Wheel of Fortune co host Vanna White during an interview with host Johnny Carson on September 4, 1986 — Photo by: Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JOHNNY CARSON — Pictured: (l-r) Actor/singer Martin Mull, game show hostess Vanna White on October 27, 1986 — (Photo by: Wendy Perl/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 20: Vanna White attends the 29th annual Race to Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Her absence comes in the wake of Pat Sajak’s retirement announcement. Ryan Seacrest has been named as the next “Wheel of Fortune” host.

Will Vanna be staying when Seacrest starts? According to FOX News, White has expressed her intention to remain on the show under the condition of a pay raise. Negotiations for her contract renewal are reportedly ongoing.

FOX reports Vanna has made $3 million a year for about 20 years. Sajak was reported to be making $15 million a year to host as of 2016, the news outlet reported.

There’s no word on how much Seacrest is expected to be paid as host.