(WWTI) — Some protein powder products have been recalled nationwide.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Natreve has recalled batches of its Vegan Protein Powder French Vanilla Wafer Sundae flavor because it contains amounts of undeclared milk. This was after a whey-derived flavoring ingredient was used in the blend.

Whey is derived from milk and may trigger an allergy, posing a potential risk to people with milk allergies.

The affected products were only sold in the United States in both retail and online. However, the recall is isolated to two batches of the protein powder with the following lot codes:

Lot# 46359, Best Before Date: 2/2025 10 servings, 13.1oz (371g), UPC 628831120003

Lot# 46360, Best Before Date: 2/2025 18 servings, 1.47lbs/23.53oz (667g), UPC 628831110073 10 servings, 13.1oz (371g), UPC 628831120003



Products are stored in 13 oz (10 servings) and 1.47lb (18 servings) white tubs and lot codes can be found at the bottom of each tub.

The FDA stated that the contamination was due to an external manufacturing production error. One illness has been reported to date.

Refunds are available and will be provided at the point of sale through validation of lot codes on affected tubs by bringing them back to the store they were purchased. Those who purchased the products online can email quality@natreve.com to request a refund.