NORFOLK, Neb. (WGN-TV)— When police in Nebraska received a call about a car driving with a cow in it on Wednesday, they thought it was going to be a calf. Instead they found a full-sized bull.

Lee Meyer was riding down US-257 with his enormous Watusi bull named Howdy Doody on Wednesday, August 30 when the call came into the police station.

Meyer’s car appeared to be an old patrol car that had been modified to fit his bovine passenger.

In 2019, Meyer rode with Howdy Doody during a July 4 parade in Neligh, local news reported.

When Meyer was pulled over on Wednesday, his car door had a sign that read “Nebraska’s Big Rodeo Parade – Best Car Entry.” It was unclear what year’s rodeo he had participated in.

The officers performed a traffic stop, let Meyer off with a warning, and asked him to take the bull back home, according to reports.

Video credit: News Channel Nebraska via Storyful