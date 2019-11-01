Watch: Buffalo firefighters rescue woman stranded on car by rising water

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s not often the Buffalo Fire Department uses its water rescue boat in November, but crews were called to action Thursday when a became woman stranded on top of her car.

The dramatic rescue was caught on video.

“To my knowledge this is the first time it’s been deployed to rescue someone from a flooded viaduct,” said Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo.

Crews were called to Niagara and Tonawanda streets in Buffalo about 8 p.m. Thursday when the woman’s car became submerged in flood waters. Firefighters arrived to find the woman sitting on the car’s roof, waiting to be rescued,” said Renaldo.

“That’s how deep the water was,” Renaldo said.

Among the emergency crews that sprang into action was Jamie Silvestri. He said the water rescue team goes through extensive training but it was an emotional experience.

“She was shaken, she was nervous,” Silvestri said. “But once we got her in the zodiac she calmed down.”

Earlier last night, three others were also rescued from a truck in the same viaduct. Responders say it’s a good reminder of what not to do if you see standing water.

“Whether it’s in a viaduct or a road that you think is flat, do not drive though it,” said DPW Commissioner Michael Finn. “You can not see the bottom of it and you can end up in a worse case scenario, where you need to get rescued by our professional fire fighters.”