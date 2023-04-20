SANDWICH, Ill. (WGN) — An Illinois middle school wrestler is speaking out after a widely-shared video shows him getting punched by his opponent after a match.

Cooper Hill, 14, is a two-time state wrestling champion in the 125-128-pound division. On April 8, He competed in the Beat the Streets tournament at Oak Park High School.

The video shows Cooper, in an orange singlet, shaking his competitor’s hand just seconds before the Maine West student punches him in the face. Cooper immediately fell to the ground.

“I remember there was this stinging in my face. I balled up and I checked for blood. I looked up to see my stepdad and mom checking me,” Cooper said.

Oak Park police are investigating. USA Wrestling will also impose a one-year suspension on the Maine West student.

“I think the suspension will give him some time to think about what he did wrong,” Cooper added. “I don’t wish any bad things upon the family. I don’t wish anything bad for him. I wish the best for them. I think the suspension should help clear their minds up and make him act right.”