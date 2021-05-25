Weather Blog: Increasing heat, and humidity with strong storms Wednesday

Today: A mix of sunshine and clouds with breezy southerly wind at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in the low 80’s with a bit more humidity, reaching the low 60’s by evening

Tonight: Partly clear with a spot shower possible over the north country. Morning lows fall to the upper 50’s

Wednesday: Stay weather aware! We start off quiet with a mix of sunshine and clouds. After 12pm a round of showers and storms will roll through tapping into a ripe atmosphere that has built up a ton of energy. Those storms will roll in with some of the strongest storms bringing damaging winds, frequent lightning, and hail. The threat for rotating storms is low but non-zero. Temperatures are in the upper 80’s and dewpoints are in the low to mid 60’s.

Thursday: That cold front passes through sweeping away the heat and humidity and we’re left with a little bit of leftover low hanging clouds Thursday morning. But by afternoon we’re back to sunshine, with a new refreshing airmass overhead as dewpoints are in the low 50’s and temperatures in the low 70’s

Have a great Tuesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

