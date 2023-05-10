On Wednesday, Vermont senator Peter Welch joined Texas senator Ted Cruz to introduce legislation to tackle the use of the drug Xylazine. Also known as “tranq.”

The testing, rapid analysis, and narcotic research act would take steps to further understand how the drug works, and create detection tests for the substance.

Welch says the use of the drug has had a devastating impact on the people of Vermont. Although the drug is commonly mixed with opioids, a fatal overdose caused by the drug can not be reversed by Narcan.