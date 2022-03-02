(KSVI) – How coincidental is it that National Read Across America Day and Dr. Seuss’s birthday fall on the same day? Not a coincidence at all, actually.

National Day Calendar says the day was established by the National Education Association (NEA) over 20 years ago. March 2 is also the birthday of beloved children’s book author, Dr. Seuss.

Dr. Seuss’s real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel. He was born March 2, 1904, in Massachusetts. He died in 1991 at 87 years old.

National Read Across America day has made it a tradition to read Dr. Seuss books in honor of his birthday. Some of his most well-known books are “Green Eggs and Ham,” “The Cat in the Hat” and “Oh, the Places You Will Go!”

Read Across America is a reading program designed to engage kids in reading books, which they say plays a role in sculpting who they are as a person. According to National Day Calendar, another purpose for this day is to work towards improving education for children.

Reading campaigns have been promoted across the U.S. for years with book events in schools and communities. Many celebrities have also endorsed the importance of reading. In 2010, Michelle Obama participated in the Read Across America campaign in the Library of Congress.

Adults can also observe Read Across America day by planning a date with a book, says National Day Calendar. You can also go to a local book reading event in your area, or host one yourself.

Another way to participate in Read Across America Day is hosting a Dr. Seuss party to celebrate his birthday. You might want to include Dr. Seuss-themed snacks like green eggs and ham while reading your favorite parts of some of his famous books.