OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The brutal winter weather that’s impacting much of the U.S. can be a big problem for the pipes in your home, especially when temperatures drop below freezing.

Nexstar’s KFOR spoke with a plumber to find ways to protect your pipes and to answer a big winter preparation question: should you let your faucets drip or stream when it gets this cold?

“As long as there’s some type of flow through the water line, that’s the most important part,” operations manager Jesse Hull with Hull Plumbing said. “So as long as it’s a steady stream and dripping is fine, both of those work just fine.”

Hull notes that there’s one thing that can exasperate the situation: the wind. Just like a winter wind can make you feel colder, it can make your pipes feel worse, in a way.

“Anything that has to do with wind,” he added. “The main thing is to keep wind off of anything water-related.”

According to Hull, wind is devastating because it freezes everything faster. Covering your outside faucets with specific covers or even insulation and heat tape can do the trick. You can also cover vents and any other exposed water lines.

Inside, Hull recommends leaving your cabinet doors open, allowing the heat to reach the pipes.

If some of your faucets are working but not others, you may have frozen pipes. According to a guide from the City of Portland, you can use a hair dryer or heat lamp to thaw those frozen pipes. Then, you’ll want to turn on your faucet to at least a drip to keep it from freezing up again.

If your pipes do, unfortunately, get too cold, they can burst. Hull suggests having a plan in case that does happen.

“Turn the water off and call somebody immediately,” he warned.

Hull said this highlights the importance of knowing where your main shut-off valve is in your home. If you’re not there or out of town, he said having someone who can come turn it off for you is best. You’ll also want to turn off your water heater, according to the City of Portland. If you’re a renter, you should contact your property manager right away.

While the costs of repairing the damages caused by frozen pipes bursting can vary, they can reach into the thousands of dollars, experts warn.