Woman hoarding fuel catches fire after crash during attempted traffic stop

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman who deputies say was hoarding fuel in her trunk caught on fire after a crash in South Carolina.

A Pickens County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a 2007 Pontiac they say had been reported stolen. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office, but driver of the Pontiac tried to flee.

Deputies say the driver of the Pontiac lost control of the vehicle and flipped over. The vehicle caught fire and multiple explosions were heard inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

As the deputy approached, the driver got out of the vehicle on fire. The deputy pushed the woman to the ground to put out the flames. She was transported to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The woman told deputies that she was transporting several containers of fuel that she was hoarding in the trunk of the vehicle.