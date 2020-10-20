National Teen Driver Safety Week

Parents can be the biggest influencers on teens’ choices behind the wheel. The key is to take the time to talk with their teens about some of the biggest driving risks.



Traffic crashes are the leading cause of death among teens, says the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it’s estimated 2,100 teens will die on the nation’s roads this year.

Director of Operations from the National Road Safety Foundation, Michelle Anderson said one big reason is that teens have a hard time staying focused.



“Distraction plays a very huge part because its very hard for a teen driver to multitask. Their brains are not fully developed and to pay attention to the road and then engage in a conversation its a recipe for disaster,” said Anderson.

To educate teens on safe driving, the National Road Safety Foundation and Students Against Destructive Decisions have joined together to make the next 12 months, the safest 12 months ever. Tens of thousands of SADD members are taking part to promote safe driving.



“We also have worked together on a program, it’s called the Passport to Safe Driving. It’s an actual tool, it’s a booklet and in that booklet you have about ten different tip cards. One side of the tip cards are tips for teens and then on the flip side on that card is tips for parents and it would have tips for a certain issue,” said Anderson.

Parents and teens can go online to sign the safe driver pledge together.