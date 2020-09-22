National Voter Registration Day celebrates democracy

National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrating democracy and the importance of registering to vote. The holiday first started in 2012 and takes place every fourth Tuesday in September.

“This is your voice, this is how we elect the representatives who will represent us, our elected officials, and it’s important that we do that. Your vote is your voice, said Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos.” “”The more people who vote, the better the outcome, and the better and stronger that our democracy is.”

Vermont secretary of state Jim Condos said it’s always important to register to vote, but especially during a time like this.

“In light of the pandemic, we are trying to find ways to help people find ways to register and vote. This is your right. It’s a constitutional right. we have presidential race going on, we have a congressional race and obviously all of our statewide and legislature races and many of those are contested… this is how you speak,” said Condos.

According to nationalvoterregistrationday.org, nearly 3 million voters across all 50 states have registered to vote on national voter registration day, including 1.3 million in 2018-2019 alone.

Condos said Vermont is one of the highest states with eligible Vermonters who are registered to vote.

“We may show up at the bottom of the list for people who actually sign up on National Voter Registration Day, but that’s because we already probably have most people registered. So, we are excited about it. We think it’s good,” said Condos.