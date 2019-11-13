Impeachment hearing: Witness says Trump asked about Ukraine probes

Top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, during the first public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump’s efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(ABC News) — Impeachment is the ultimate check on an American president.

Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton survived the process, Richard Nixon, facing certain conviction in the Senate, resigned.

How it will end for President Donald Trump is now in the hands of a deeply divided Congress.

House Democrats enter a crucial phase of the impeachment investigation today, holding the first of two landmark open hearings that aim to build public support for one of the gravest actions Congress can take: the removal of a sitting president.

America and the rest of the world will have the chance to see and hear for themselves for the first time about President Trump’s actions toward Ukraine and consider whether they are, in fact, impeachable offenses.

The House Intelligence Committee will take testimony today from two veteran US diplomats:

William Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine

Hand-picked for the job by Trump’s own secretary of state, Taylor told lawmakers behind closed doors it was his “clear understanding” that Ukraine would not receive nearly $400 million in critical military aide unless they agreed to investigate the Bidens .

George Kent, a senior state department official

Kent has worked for Republicans And Democrats. In his initial testimony, he likened America’s Ukraine policy to a “snake pit” and accused Giuliani of running a “campaign of slander” and “lies.”