Man stabbed to death aboard San Francisco area train

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man was stabbed to death Tuesday during a fight between two men on a San Francisco Bay Area commuter train, an official said.

Authorities began receiving 911 calls around 1 p.m. about the fight, Interim BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez told reporters at a news conference.

Transit officers boarded the train at the next stop and found a man bleeding and possibly the victim of a stabbing. Alvarez said the man died.

Transit officers searched the area and were able to apprehend a suspect, Alvarez said. Both men in the fight were in their 40s, though no other details were given about the victim or suspect.

The stabbing came after the high-profile death in July of 18-year-old Nia Wilson, who was stabbed in an unprovoked attack on her and her sister in an Oakland BART station.

John Cowell, a 27-year-old parolee, was found competent to stand trial but his case is in legal limbo. A judge in October agreed to seal a motion by Cowell’s attorney to dismiss the case.

The family of Wilson claims BART failed in its duty to ensure its customers are safe and that BART has failed to sufficiently address crime on its transit lines

There was no threat to other riders during the incident Tuesday because the fight involved “two individuals that engaged each other,” Alvarez said.

“This is something that’s very tragic. It’s rare on BART,” Alvarez said. “I do want to assure our ridership that BART is safe and we’re continuing to reassure them by providing a presence in our system.”

The station in Hayward, about 16 miles (26 kilometers) south of Oakland, was closed indefinitely while officers investigate.