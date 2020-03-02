LA prosecutor sorry husband aimed gun at protesters at home

FILE – In this Jan.6, 2020 file photo Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey talks during a news conference at the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles. Black Lives Matter protesters say the husband of the Los Angeles County district attorney pointed a gun at them Monday morning, March 2, 2020 as they demanded a meeting with her at her home the day before a primary election for her seat. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes,File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first black woman to lead the largest local prosecutor’s office in the U.S. apologized for her husband pointing a gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators who came to their Los Angeles home before dawn Monday.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said she and her husband, David, were awakened and frightened. She said he ran downstairs and she heard him talking to someone and that when he came back, he said there were protesters.

“I pulled my gun, and I asked them to leave,” she said he told her.

The district attorney said they were both sorry it happened.

In avideo posted by Black Lives Matter organizer Melina Abdullah, a man pointing a gun opens the door and says, “Get off. Get off of my porch.”

The encounter came a day before a primary election where Lacey is seeking a third term.

Lacey has clashed repeatedly with Black Lives Matter protesters. They say she is too protective of law enforcement and doesn’t prosecute officers who fatally shoot suspects.

Abdullah toldKTTV the protesters rang Lacey’s doorbell to meet with her.

“Her husband met us at the door with a gun,” Abdullah told the television station. “We heard him cock it, he pointed the gun as he opened the door and then when he saw me, he pointed the gun directly at my chest.”

The Los Angeles police were called to a home around 5:40 a.m. regarding about 50 protesters outside a home, Officer Lizeth Lomeli said.

Lomeli said there have not been any arrests, but police did not immediately confirm the report of a man brandishing a gun.

In the video, a woman off-camera says: “Good morning. Are you going to shoot me?”

The man, identified by Cannick as David Lacey, says, “I will shoot you. Get off of my porch.”

The woman responds: “Can you tell Jackie Lacey that we’re here?”

The man says: “I don’t care who you are, get off of my porch right now. We’re calling the police right now.”

The district attorney’s office referred media inquires to Lacey’s campaign, which did not immediately comment.

Lacey, a two-term incumbent, is facing George Gascon, the former San Francisco district attorney, and former public defender Rachel Rossi. The race is nonpartisan and will be decided if one of the candidates receives more than half the votes Tuesday. If no one achieves a majority, the top two will face off in November.

Gascon’s campaign did not immediately comment Monday.

Rossi, whose spokeswoman Jasmyne Cannick also posted the video on Twitter, criticized Lacey’s reluctance to meet with the protesters.

“As district attorney, I will never run from the community,” Rossi said in a statement Monday. “And I never thought I’d have to say it, but I will also never threaten to shoot — or have others threaten to shoot — community members protesting my actions.”