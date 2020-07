Tropical Storm Isaias was battering Puerto Rico early Thursday with high winds and heavy rains, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Isaias was located about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico, and about 160 miles (257 kilometers) southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. It had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (96 kph) and was moving west northwest at 21 mph (33 kph). A west-northwestward to northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days.