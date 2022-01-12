WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — It was a somber atmosphere in the Capitol Rotunda as lawmakers paid tribute to former Nevada Senator and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid Wednesday.

“Few have shaped the workings of this building like our dear friend from Nevada,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said.

Schumer praised the positive influence Reid had on the country, other lawmakers, and himself.

“I quickly learned that even though Harry talked softly, what he said carried the force of thunder. He was honest, he was direct, and he was original,” Schumer said.

“He conquered the impossible and he made the world a better place,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said as she emphasized the love Reid had for his home state.

“Over his entire career, he fought tirelessly for Nevada, in every possible way,” Pelosi said.

Both Democratic leaders humorously recalled the late senator’s habit to hang up the phone at the end of a conversation.

“He doesn’t say goodbye, he just hung up. He’s not mad at you,” Schumer said.

“I probably hold the record for being hung up on more than anybody,” Pelosi said.

Later in the day, President Joe Biden made a special trip from the White House to the Capitol to honor his friend with an unforgettable Senate legacy.

“Harry was a guardian and a steward of the Senate, literally and figuratively,” Schumer said.

The service was closed to the public due to COVID-19 protocols, but colleagues staff and others were able to visit during the day.