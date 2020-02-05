Video: Car breaches barricades, triggers police pursuit at Chiefs Super Bowl parade

Two people are in custody after a vehicle breached the barricades set up for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City, setting off a police pursuit.

The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. at 20th and Pershing.

Police arrested two people after the pursuit ended in a crash just on the edge of the parade crowd. Police said no one was injured.

As far as we can tell, there are no injuries. Great work by our officers! — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 5, 2020

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas told FOX4 in Kansas City that the driver is suspected to have been impaired and wanted to go on a joy ride along the route.

“Police used a number of tactics and maneuvers including stop sticks to stop the driver,” Lucas said minutes after the incident. “Police investigated the vehicle and took the driver and passenger into custody.”

Appreciate the quick action of the @kcpolice ending a chase of a suspected impaired driver at the parade route. We’ll stay vigilant about the threats like these throughout the day. #KCMO #KCPD — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) February 5, 2020

Hundreds of officers from Missouri and Kansas are at the parade Wednesday, according to Lucas.

“The entirety of the parade route was secured,” Lucas said. “I think we were incredibly ready for the situation. Crowds are now cheering officers along the way, so we have even more heroes to celebrate today.”

The parade is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. with a celebration rally following at Union Station. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers Sunday to earn their second Super Bowl title in 50 years.

This is a developing story.