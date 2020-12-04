Nearly 1,000 Vermonters take part in free college courses

Back in October, the state announced that anyone could enroll in free classes at one of the Vermont State Colleges and nearly 1,000 Vermonters took advantage of the opportunity to brush up on their skills and learn something new.

“I can tell you we had everything from single moms, to people who were home bound due to medical conditions who wanted to get some extra skills, ya know to other people who had their whole industry kind of destroyed by COVID,”said NVU president Elaine Collins.

Thanks to funding from the Coronavirus Relief Fund Workforce Initiative established by the state, 971 Vermonters were able to enroll in free courses or training.



At Northern Vermont University, more than 280 people enrolled in classes. NVU President Elaine Collins said she didn’t expect the program to take off the way it did.

“We just really didn’t know. When we first started we thought oh do we gear up for 50 people, maybe we’ll get 50 people I mean we never thought we would have 287,” said Collins.

Participants enrolled in almost 1,400 classes and training across all four state colleges with topics ranging from leadership and project management to communications.

” For those who lost their jobs, for those with medical issues, for those just looking for personal development. there was something for everyone. it showed me the importance of programs like this,” said Collins.

The program is set to end at the end of December, but VSC officials say it is something they would like to continue if the state gets more federal funding. For more information, click here.