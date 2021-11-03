Nearly 25% of eligible kids 5-11 signed up for vaccine in Vermont

Within 8 hours of sign-ups opening Wednesday, a quarter of Vermont kids 5 through 11 have secured a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

“It’s just phenomenal for the first hours of ability to register,” Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont’s Health Commissioner said. “And those are people of course registering on our health dept website.”

Levine says that number does not include families who sought appointments at pharmacies, or through their own pediatrician. At the same time, a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation finds a third of parents are excited. A third are taking the ‘wait and see’ approach, and the remainder say ‘no way’. Last week, one Vermonter told us, the lack of research is holding her family back from getting the shot.

“Where’s the proof it works?” Chelsea Stevens said. “We had a family member who was vaccinated and still contracted COVID and was in the ICU in a different state.”

Doctor Kristen Navarette is a pediatrician in Williston. She plans to get her own children vaccinated and she encourages everyone to at least talk about it with their own doctor before deciding.

“When there’s a new vaccine, it’s normal, it’s natural to be a little bit nervous about something new,” Dr. Navarette said. “But what I would say to parents is that we have not had a vaccine that has been this well studied to date.”

Doctor Levine agrees with that.

“I don’t want anyone to rush their decision,” Dr. Levine said. “We’ve been very patient with the adults and had almost 50,000 more people get vaccinated since we reached the 80% and now we’re over 90%.”

Shots will be administered starting Thursday. Vermont pediatricians will also hold zoom sessions twice weekly to answer parents’ questions about the vaccine. You can find the schedule, here.