Needleman’s gives away free wedding gowns to essential workers

Needleman’s Bridal wants to say thank you to essential workers by offering them free wedding dresses. Mark Needleman, the owner of Needleman’s Bridal says, “we thought it would be a nice way to give back to essential workers who put themselves in front of the pandemic.”

Needleman’s has 150 wedding dresses to give away to essential workers. The unique thing about this offer is that it is up to the bride to decide if they consider themselves an essential worker. Mark says if a bride feels like they have put themselves out on the line and have given to the community during the pandemic, then they deserve a dress.

The idea came from when Mark did a similar thing about ten years ago for military brides. If you served in the military, you received a free wedding gown. Mark says ten years ago it was pretty successful and they ended up giving away quite a few dresses.

If you would like to receive a dress, you just need to call Needleman’s and make an appointment. Mark says their goal is to help brides have their dream wedding. “Anyway that, that is going to help a bride get her a dress that she couldn’t normally have had and she has given to the community through this pandemic, than that is enough for me.”