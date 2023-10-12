Burlington, Vt – The city of Burlington intends to open a winter warming shelter at the former VFW location on S. Winooski Ave from December 15, 2023 until mid-March.

The project is being undertaken as a measure to prevent exposure deaths for the rising number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The shelter will accommodate up to 30 guests with the possibility for overflow capacity.

Michael Monte, CEO of the Champlain Housing Trust, says that they’ve been in talks with the VFW for the past few years about taking over the site to build more permanent, affordable housing.

Monte says they will be acquiring the building this coming April, and expect the apartments to be ready by summer 2025.

Monte says this is just one small initiative to aid the city’s ever-growing housing crisis.

“We’ve got 64 apartments under construction now at the fort, we have construction ready to go just needing some last pieces of financing in Shelburne…looking in Hinesburg, looking in Winooski, we’ve got a lot of development opportunities underway.”

The project is projected to cost $22 million, producing 38 apartments with preferences for those experiencing homelessness, as well as veterans.

Monte also says they’re working with the Vermont Justice Center and VFW to provide new spaces for both organizations, located on the buildings ground floor.

The seasonal overnight shelter will operate from 5pm until 8am, seven days a week. They also plan to have two support staff and one security guard on during hours of operation, and will ensure trauma-informed and harm-reduction models are implemented in shelter operations and policies.