New art exhibit brings awareness to endangered species

GREENSBORO, VT- Scientists estimate nearly 150-200 species of plants, birds, insets, and mammals go extinct every 24 hours. Eight New England artists wanted to bring attention to that through a new exhibit called “A Critical Balance.”

“We as a group felt that we are at a critical balance a real tipping point,” said Artist Linda Mirabile.

The exhibit takes place at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. Linda Mirabile and Adelaide Murphy Tyrol are two Vermont artists featured in the exhibit. Much of their artwork is dedicated to conserving the natural world.

“I think that artists have a unique and historic well-trodden avenue to reach people,” said Murphy Tyrol.

Each artist chose to paint one or more endangered or threatened species listed on the International Union for Conservation of Natures Red List of Threatened Species.

“I think it reaches people in a different way than text and statistics and there’s a certain empathy that you can put forth in a painting,” said Murphy Tryrol.

According to the exhibit, the world is experiencing the highest rate of animals going extinct since the dinosaurs nearly 65 million years ago. Artists hope the exhibit will help inspire and educate people across the state.

“For many people they’re just words and unless you can experience something first hand you tend to not care about it and we felt that this was an important way to take the information beyond the written word and try and bring some of these species to life,” said Mirabile.

The exhibit also features 54 animals on the Vermont threatened and endangered species list.

“Right in your own backyard, you know you don’t have to go to the Galapagos Island to see a penguin,” said Mirabile.

The highland center for the arts has been working with homeschool groups but also hope to use the exhibit as an educational tool for public schools as well.

The event runs through November 22 and although schools can’t go on field trips the art center invites students to still come and visit the exhibit. The exhibit is open to the public. Reservations are preferred but not required.