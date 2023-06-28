A new bike share program is set to launch in Burlington on Thursday. (Photo courtesy: Bird)

The Chittenden Area Transportation Management Association (CATMA) has teamed up with Bird, an electric bike and scooter company, to roll out a new bike share program.

A soft launch for the program will start tomorrow, with up to 200 bikes being available through Bird’s app in Burlington, South Burlington, and Winooski, as well as on the campuses of UVM and Champlain College.

The bike will cost $1 to unlock, and 49¢ per minute to ride. A discount is available to CATMA members.

Burlington’s Greenshare bike program ended abruptly last summer when the company running the program ended operations.