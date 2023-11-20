Ready for a new, exciting and rewarding career? In Plattsburgh, the “For Hire” sign is up at the fire department. The city is looking to expand the ranks of firefighters, but the deadline to apply is fast approaching.

The City of Plattsburgh has the only paid fire department in the North Country, and they need more firefighters.

“Right now, the Clinton County civil service exam for firefighter is open. And, we are looking for qualified applicants to take that exam and become the next round of city firefighters,” said Assistant Chief, Chris DeAngelo.

To apply for the civil service exam, you can go to Clinton County’s website here.

DeAngelo also said that anybody interested can stop by either city fire station, and someone on-duty can show them around and answer any questions.

The exam will be in January, but the deadline to apply is December 15th.