Montpelier, VT- The Interim Director of Vermont Emergency Management can officially drop the word “interim” from his title.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison has appointed Eric Forand as the official Director.

In a statement on the appointment, Gov. Phil Scott said, “Eric served as Director during this summer’s floods and proved himself as a competent leader, his guidance of the State Emergency Operations Center through the response and the continued recovery have shown his dedication to Vermont. We’re fortunate Eric has agreed to continue this work.”

Forand had been serving as the Interim Director since June before the flooding began.

Forand has just over 6 years of experience with Vermont Emergency Management after starting in Sept. 2017 and was Deputy Director from July 2022 to this past June. Before that, Forand worked as a firefighter, EMT, and an instructor at the Vermont Fire Academy.

Commissioner Morrison said, “He has extensive experience in emergency services in Vermont and can use that insight to inform decisions that will benefit local emergency responders and help the evolution of emergency response in Vermont.”