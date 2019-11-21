New event hopes to help Vermonters lower their energy costs this winter

A first ever Home Solutions for Climate Change Event is trying to help you and the environment. Vermonters spend around $2,000 every year just to heat their homes, according to Efficiency Vermont.

The event is a part of an annual public outreach campaign called Button up Vermont put on by Efficiency Vermont. The campaign helps Vermonters reach statewide goals to save energy. The campaign partners with different energy organizations across the state.

The event will be hosted by the Essex Energy Committee, Jericho Energy Task Force and the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission.

Will Dodge is the chair of Essex Energy Committee. He feels this event aligns with the state’s energy goals to reach high levels of renewable energy by 2020.

“The more that we can teach people about this the more that we can get people to actually adopt some of these measures. The more we are going to see the state of Vermont getting towards that very difficult, but ultimately achievable goal of being more renewable and reducing our carbon footprint,” said Dodge.

Different energy companies from across Vermont will be at the Double E Performance Center Sunday, next to the Essex cinemas.

Venders include:

Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity

Green Mountain Power

Efficiency VT

Vermont Electric Co-op

Energy Co-Op of Vermont

SunCommon

VT Gas

Chittenden County RPC

Essex Energy Committee

Energy Task Force of Jericho

Melanie Needle is the Senior Planner at the Chittenden County Regional Planning Committee. She said the vendors will be there to answer questions and talk about your specific home.

“It makes the information really accessible to homeowners and residents. The incentives are really good right now. There’s a lot of information available. There will be contractors and utilities there to answer questions,” said Needle.

The event will feature different weatherization techniques as well as an interactive home weatherization trailer. The trailer shows a cross over between and attic and a basement to help show people different weatherization techniques.

There will also be cider and doughnuts, face painting, a bounce house at the event. Doge feels it will be a great way to check out a premiere venue while having some fun learning about energy efficiency.

The event is Sunday, November 24 from 12pm-5pm. The event is open to the public. With the new Frozen movie coming out, hosts of the event say it’s a great opportunity to stop by before or after enjoying the movie.

To RSVP or find out more click here.