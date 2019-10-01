New Hampshire AG amends report on fatal 2016 police shooting

In this photo provided by the New York City Police Department, a hand gun recovered at the scene of a shooting sits on the pavement in the area where New York City police officer Brian Mulkeen was shot and killed early in the morning Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York. Mulkeen and his partner tried to apprehend a man who had fled questioning, and a struggle on the ground ensued. Mulkeen was struck by three bullets. (NYPD via AP)

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office has amended its conclusion in a review of a Claremont police officer’s fatal shooting of a man in 2016.

The attorney general’s office reviewed the circumstances surrounding Ian Kibbe’s fatal shooting of Cody Lafont in 2016 and concluded the officers actions were justified. No criminal charges were filed against him.

In March 2018, a year and a half after Lafont’s death, the attorney general’s office began investigating allegations that Kibbe had falsified documents related to a police search. He was ultimately convicted of the charges, which were unrelated to the shooting, and was sentenced to community service. He was also ordered not to seek further employment in New Hampshire law enforcement.

On Tuesday, the attorney general’s office said the convictions raised questions about Kibbe’s credibility. The amended report on the shooting says investigators can no longer conclude that his actions were justified. It has now concluded it could not disprove Kibbe’s self-defense claim.