New Hampshire debates deadly force by police, civilians

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Concord_New_Hampshire_state_house_20041229_1489199544789.jpg

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police would face new restrictions on the use of deadly force, rubber bullets and tear gas under a pair of bills being debated in New Hampshire, while other measures would expand such authority for private citizens.

A House committee heard testimony Friday on a bill that remove language from current law that allows police to use deadly force to make an arrest in some circumstances. Lawmakers also considered a measure to ban police from using rubber bullets and tear gas, along with three bills that would expand the circumstances under which civilians could use deadly force.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog