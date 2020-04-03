New Hampshire Gov. criticizes ‘lack of guidance from Treasury’ on relief funding

CONCORD, N.H. – Gov. Chris Sununu (R) is urging Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to provide guidance on coronavirus relief funding and make it available as quickly as possible.

“Our ability to move nimbly and engage in further planning process is hindered by a lack of guidance from Treasury,” Gov. Sununu said. “…It is difficult to move forward when subsequent guidance could potentially unravel those plans.”

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress last week guarantees New Hampshire at least $1.25 billion in response funds. The money is still unavailable. Gov. Sununu said there were some needs that couldn’t wait, so he took action with state funding.

“These include ensuring enhanced unemployment benefits, additional funding for child protection and victims of domestic violence, and a fund to assist our state’s health care system,” Gov. Sununu said.

He expects the federal government will assume those costs, but wants more clarity on when funding will be accessible.

The New Hampshire Dept. of Health and Human Services announced 64 new positive test results for COVID-19 on Thursday. A fifth death related to COVID-19 in New Hampshire was also reported – a male resident of Hillsbourough County under the age of 60 with underlying medical conditions.