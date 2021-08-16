New Hampshire launches a Vaccine Van to travel to state parks

Getting vaccinated in New Hampshire will be more convenient for some as the state launches a traveling vaccine van.

The van kicks off its New Hampshire state parks tour on Wednesday with it’s first stop at Bear Brooks State Park.

“As New Hampshire prepares for a busy fall tourism season, we continue to make vaccination as easily available as possible,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Take in the great outdoors at our pristine state parks, and get the vaccine all while you’re there – a win-win!”

Anyone who gets their shot in the from the van will get a free day pass to any New Hampshire state park or historic site. The day pass is good until December 2022.

Below are dates and locations for the vaccine van: