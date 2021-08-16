New Hampshire launches a Vaccine Van to travel to state parks

Getting vaccinated in New Hampshire will be more convenient for some as the state launches a traveling vaccine van.

The van kicks off its New Hampshire state parks tour on Wednesday with it’s first stop at Bear Brooks State Park.

“As New Hampshire prepares for a busy fall tourism season, we continue to make vaccination as easily available as possible,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Take in the great outdoors at our pristine state parks, and get the vaccine all while you’re there – a win-win!”

Anyone who gets their shot in the from the van will get a free day pass to any New Hampshire state park or historic site. The day pass is good until December 2022.

Below are dates and locations for the vaccine van:

DatePlaceTime
Wednesday, 8/18Bear Brook State Park8am – 11am
Saturday, 8/21Pawtuckaway State Park4pm – 6pm
Thursday, 8/26Franconia Notch State Park – Echo Lake8am-10:30am
Wednesday, 9/8Hampton Beach State Park – South3pm – 6pm
Thursday, 9/9Hampton Beach State Park – South8am – 10am
Friday, 9/10Wellington State Park8am – 12pm
Tuesday, 9/14Jericho Mountain State Park8am – 6pm
Wednesday, 9/15Hampton Beach State Park – South2:30pm – 6pm
Monday, 9/20Hampton Beach State Park – South1:30pm – 6pm
Tuesday, 9/21Wallis Sands State Park8am – 1pm
Wednesday, 9/22Sunapee State Park8am – 12:30pm
Friday, 9/24Hampton Beach State Park – South10am – 3pm
Saturday, 9/25Sunapee State Park1pm – 6pm
Sunday, 9/26Pawtuckaway State Park8am – 6pm
Monday, 9/27Hampton Beach State Park – South8am – 6pm
Wednesday, 9/29Franconia Notch State Park – The Flume Gorge8am – 6pm
Thursday, 9/30Monadanock HQ State Park8am – 6pm

