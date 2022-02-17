New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu’s State of the State ended abruptly Thursday when a lawmaker in attendance collapsed during the final moments of the speech.

Manchester’s WMUR identified the stricken lawmaker as Rep. Ralph Boehm, a seven-term member from Litchfield in Hillsborough County.

Sununu was wrapping up his address by urging New Hampshire lawmakers to rise above radical elements of both parties when Boehm collapsed. Sununu paused as other lawmakers shouted for medical assistance.

In a statement to WMUR, the governor’s office said, “The governor spoke with the Speaker of the House and they made the decision not to resume the governor’s closing remarks after a member suffered a medical emergency.”

According to WMUR, Boehm was responsive and gave a thumbs up as he left the room.