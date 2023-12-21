Concord, NH- New Hampshire state officials are asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a preliminary damage assessment to see if the state is eligible to receive federal assistance with repairing damage caused by the Dec. 17 storm.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) had nine teams visiting communities across the state to do initial damage estimates. HSEM Director Robert Buxton says the state will have to show that just over $2.5 million worth of damage was caused by the heavy rain and winds that battered the state last weekend.

“The assessments are a critical component of making a request for federal relief funds,” said Buxton, “We have been in contact with communities throughout the state to determine whether we will meet the state threshold of $2.53 million in damages, and we would like to thank those communities for participating in the process.”

The preliminary damage assessments will be performed by officials from FEMA, HSEM, and local emergency managers. The teams of local and federal officials will document all damage they find to determine what is needed for recovery.

Gov. Chris Sununu says he went to see some of the damage himself. “This week, I have witnessed dedicated state employees and local officials work tirelessly to keep residents safe. Today I traveled to Crawford Notch to see the damage first-hand,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “The request for a joint PDA is an important next step to determine whether communities can receive federal assistance.”