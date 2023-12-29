Republican Nikki Haley is trying to become the first woman of color nominated for president by a major party. She held a town hall meeting in Lebanon Thursday night as part of a three-day New Hampshire swing.

The former South Carolina governor has emerged as Donald Trump’s leading challenger in the New Hampshire Republican primary. However, she herself may have made the ascent more difficult at a Wednesday night town hall in Berlin.

When an audience member in Berlin asked her what the cause of the American Civil War was, she never mentioned slavery. Haley replied, “I think the cause of the Civil War was basically how government was going to run — the freedoms of what people could and couldn’t do.” Her home state was the first to secede from the Union leading up to the Civil War, and the war itself officially began in South Carolina at Fort Sumter.

“Of course the Civil War related to slavery,” Haley said in Lebanon. “But it was also about more than that, and I wasn’t looking back. I was looking forward. I was talking about the fact that what we need to take from that is — obviously never go back to the stain that was slavery, but what does it mean for government and the role of individual freedom?”

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was by her side in Lebanon. He recently endorsed Haley for president and has campaigned with her during her Granite State swing.

“She’s talking to people as individuals,” Sununu said. “She’s not trying to bring big-government solutions to the table. She understands states and individuals and towns. This is where the voters have the power — and that’s why her numbers are taking off.”

A CBS News poll released about a week before Christmas found Haley the clear second choice among New Hampshire Republicans. However, she was still 15 points behind Trump, whom she served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

“We worked well together,” Haley said. “I also think he was the right president at the right time — but we have to face facts. Rightly or wrongly, chaos follows him. We can’t be a country in disarray in a world on fire and go through four more years of chaos.”

Haley, who has described herself as “strongly pro-life”, did not mention abortion during her remarks Thursday night. No one in the audience asked her about the issue, either, but Haley did mention her former boss as she answered audience questions.

“Anti-Trumpers don’t think I hate Trump enough and pro-Trumpers don’t think I love Trump enough,” Haley said. “It is not personal for me with Trump. I actually think that’s the problem with politics today, that it’s too personal.”

After spending Friday in North Conway and Plymouth before heading to Lebanon, Haley’s swing through New Hampshire has one more stop left in it. She’ll be in Concord Friday morning before campaigning in Iowa Friday afternoon and Saturday.