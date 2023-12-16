As Donald Trump visits New Hampshire on Saturday, it appears unlikely the former president will participate in the two Republican primary debates taking place in the Granite State next month.

Trump held his first New Hampshire arena rally of the 2024 campaign at the Whittemore Center in Durham, which is UNH’s hockey venue. Lisa Kashinsky, a reporter for Politico, attended the rally. She posted on social media:

Trump top adviser Susie Wiles tells me ahead of his rally in New Hampshire that the former president is likely to skip the pre-primary debate(s) in the state. “He’ll be here plenty,” she said. “But I don’t think he’s going to get on the debate stage.”

ABC News will host a GOP primary debate on January 18 at St. Anselm College in Goffstown, just outside of Manchester. CNN is planning a debate of its own for January 21, just two days before New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary. The CNN debate was originally announced as also taking place at St. Anselm, but the network now says the location is likely to change.

Trump has declined to take part in any of the four Republican primary debates that have been held to date.