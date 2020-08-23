14 new cases of coronavirus in our region on Saturday

Vermont reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 1,553. Four of the 12 new cases were in Chittenden County; three each were in Bennington County and Windham County. Addison County and Washington County each had one. Fifty-eight Vermonters have died, while 1,366 people have recovered. More than 118,000 tests have been performed in the Green Mountain State.

In our New Hampshire coverage area, Grafton County had two new infections; there were none in Sullivan County. The two counties’ totals are 109 cases and 44 cases, respectively, with one death in each. The Granite State had 22 new cases for a total of 7,092 out of nearly 195,000 tests. The one new death reported on Saturday makes 429 in all, while 6,405 New Hampshire patients have recovered.

In New York, public health experts in Clinton County, Essex County and Franklin County did not have any new information available on Saturday.