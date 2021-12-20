Concord, NH — Over this past weekend, a total of 2,921 new positive cases have been reported. On Saturday there were 1,664 cases and 1,257 cases were recorded on Sunday.

There are 8,504 total active cases with 436 individuals currently hospitalized.

The omicron variant was first identified in a resident of Cheshire County a week ago. Despite vaccinations, the variant is sweeping across the nation and account for 73% of new cases in the country. Health officials have been encouraging the booster dose as a good way to protect against omicron.

