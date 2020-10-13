3 off-campus Dartmouth students test positive for COVID-19

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth College says three undergraduate students living off-campus have tested positive for COVID-19.

The college’s COVID-19 task force leaders said in an email to the college community that the students are in isolation and receiving medical care and support. The state health departments in New Hampshire and Vermont are working on contact tracing.

Further information on where the students live was not provided by the college or health officials. Dartmouth’s COVID-19 dashboard also shows that two members of its faculty or staff also are infected currently.

The college has reported a total of 12 cases since July 1.

