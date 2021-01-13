50 New Hampshire National Guard members head to Washington

FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu speaks at a Cops for Trump rally in Portsmouth, N.H. Sununu is seeking his party’s nomination in the Tuesday, Sept. 8, primary to run for re-election in November. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu has authorized a request to send 50 New Hampshire National Guard members to Washington, D.C., for the upcoming presidential inauguration.

The request came from the National Guard Bureau.

Sununu said in a statement Wednesday that “ensuring a peaceful and orderly transition of power is of paramount importance to our nation.” The guard will be sending soldiers from the 160th Engineer Detachment and airmen from the 157th Security Forces Squadron.

They will be taken to Washington, D.C., on a KC-46 refueler based at Pease Air National Guard Base.