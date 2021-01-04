51 Manchester jail inmates test positive for coronavirus

More than 50 inmates at New Hampshire’s largest jail have tested positive for the coronavirus, and officials are still awaiting results for an additional 135.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports that the Valley Street Jail in Manchester began testing inmates last week after attorneys raised concerns and a judge warned of “deliberate indifference to the health of inmates. The positive cases amount to about a quarter of all inmates at the facility.

Superintendent Willie Scurry said the infections were identified among two units and that anyone who tested positive is quarantined in their cell.