Concord, NH — Investigations into the killings of a Concord couple is ongoing and a reward of up to $5,000 has been issued for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible. On Monday, April 18, 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende Reid left their residence in the Alton Woods apartment complex at around 2:22 pm and went for a walk in the area of Broken Ground Trails. Their bodies were discovered in the early evening of Thursday, April 21, and autopsies revealed the couple had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Since April 21, the Concord Police have received over 130 tips about the murders and are continuing to follow-up on each of the leads. Anyone with dashboard camera footage from driving on Loudon Road or Portsmouth Street in Concord on April 18 is asked to contact the Concord Police Department. Anyone who was hiking or biking in the Broken Ground Trails area from Sunday, April 17, to Tuesday, April 19, in particular on the Marsh Loop Trail or other trails in the Broken Ground Trails is also asked to contact the Concord Police Department.