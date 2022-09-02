Manchester, NH — On Friday morning, police received reports of a male who had suffered stab wounds on the western side of Nutt Pond. Responding officers located the 75-year-old male and despite emergency medical treatment being applied, he was declared deceased at the scene.

Police have arrested Raymond Moore, 40, of Forest, Mississippi, who is being charged with second-degree murder. Moore will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Tuesday.

All parties involved have been identified and police say there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Manchester Police Detective Division at (603) 668-8711.