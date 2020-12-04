Affordable-housing council in New Hampshire gets to work; report due Dec. 14

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photograph, N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu wears a protective mask, due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, at a polling station in Windham, N.H. New Hampshire joined three dozen other states, including the rest of New England, in enacting a statewide mask mandate as the coronavirus pandemic intensifies. Sununu issued an executive order requiring masks to be worn in public spaces, indoors or outside, when social distancing isn’t possible, which goes into effect on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Collaboration on solutions to homelessness in New Hampshire began anew Friday with the first meeting of a council tasked with addressing broad issues around housing affordability and stability.

Gov. Chris Sununu created the Council on Housing Stability last month after state police cleared a homeless encampment outside a courthouse in Manchester. It represents a revamping of the existing Interagency Council on Homelessness and has been instructed to update the state’s homelessness plan.

A preliminary plan is due Dec. 14 and could include recommendations for executive orders and legislation.