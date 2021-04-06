AG: Woman found dead in house fire in New Hampshire died of gunshot wound

DERRY, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say a woman found dead following a house fire died of a single gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death is homicide.

Derry police officers entered the home Sunday night and found an unconscious and injured man.

Police were unable to go back inside because of the smoke and fire conditions. Authorities say the woman, 53-year-old Lynn Marie Viana, and the injured man, her husband, 57-year-old Manoel Viana, were estranged. During a custody exchange of their child at Manoel Viana’s home on Sunday, he invited her inside.

He’s recovering from life-threatening injuries.