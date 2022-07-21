Manchester, NH — An armed felon was arrested after attempting to flee from police on a bike on Wednesday evening. Officers patrolling the area of Bronstein Park attempted to stop Michael Grover (33) of Berlin, NH, for bike riding violations, however, he attempted to flee by riding his bike down an alleyway. Grover fell on his bike, discarded his backpack, and attempted to run, but was caught.

The contents of Grover’s backpack included a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol, packages of suspected crack cocaine and suspected heroin, and more than $2200 in cash. Grover had been convicted of felony drug violations before and had been arrested over 20 times in the past. Under New Hampshire law, he is qualified as an Armed Career Criminal.

Grover is being charged with the following offenses: