Manchester, NH — Police responded to a report of a man making threats with a knife at 435 Hanover St around 12:30 am on Sunday. The callers told police that they had encountered a man and a woman outside of the building and that the man, identified as Robert Philbrick, 23, became aggressive and threatened them with a knife. The victims were able to hide in an apartment but Philbrick followed them and banged on the door screaming at them to come out.

Law enforcement made a perimeter around the building and ordered Philbrick and the woman to exit the building. SWAT arrived on the scene and an officer and a K9 entered the basement, where they found Philbrick burrowed under a table. Philbrick threatened to stab the police dog and began kicking at it. SWAT were unable to negotiate with Philbrick to surrender, and eventually used pepper spray on him. He was then removed from the basement and taken into custody.

Philbrick is facing multiple charges and will be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court North.