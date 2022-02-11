Manchester, NH — The Manchester Police Department announced they have arrested a suspect in connection to an assault that took place in late January.

One of the suspects, identified as 29-year-old Marc Vilgrain of Manchester, was arrested and charged with assault following an altercation that happened on January 29th, 2022 in front of the Homewood Suites. An arrest warrant was issued before his arrest.

Vilgrain was identified as one of the two men the victim claimed confronted him outside the hotel, then punched him multiple times. The victim also claims that one of the men also pulled out a gun and threatened him with it.

The victim sustained injuries to his face that were not life threatening.

Manchester police have not been able to identify the second suspect. They are asking anyone who may have information regarding the incident to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. Anyone with information can also contact Manchester Police anonymously by calling 603-624-4040.