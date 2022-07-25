Concord, NH – An arrest has been made in the case where a man died from a stab wound to the neck on Sunday in Hooksett. 45-year-old Jason Wirtz was discovered lying in the roadway in the area of 66 Main Street in Hooksett shortly after midnight. Wirtz had sustained a single stab wound to the neck and was found unresponsive when officers arrived. He was transported to the Elliot Hospital in Manchester and was pronounced deceased.

Police have arrested 26-year-old Dillon Sleeper, formerly of Franklin, New Hampshire. Sleeper is being charged with second-degree murder and will be arraigned in Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord on Monday.

Investigations into the homicide are still ongoing and police are asking anyone who witnessed any individuals walking on Main Street in Hooksett between Daniel Webster Highway and College Park Drive from 11:30 pm on Saturday to 1:00 am on Sunday to contact the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit at (603) 628-8477 of New Hampshire State Police Dispatch at (603) 223-4381.

Police also ask anyone who drove across the Main Street Bridge in Hooksett from that time frame to also contact them.