Manchester, NH — Manchester Police were notified of a non-fatal shooting that took place around Elm St. and Bridge St on Saturday night. Police report that someone in a vehicle had fired a gun at another vehicle.

The shooter was identified to be 28-year-old Jean Carlos Medina Correa of Manchester, who has been arrested and charged with First Degree Assault and Reckless Conduct with a Deadly Weapon. Medina Correa was arraigned on Monday at the Hillsborough County Superior Court, but plead not guilty.

The victim, a 25-year-old male from Manchester, arrived at an area hospital shortly after the incident with a gunshot wound. He is still receiving treatment and is listed in serious, but stable condition.

Manchester Police investigated a second gunfire incident that appeared to stem from a fight that took place in the area of Elm St. and Lowell St. at 1:33 am. No one has been arrested but anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester Police at (603) 668-8711.